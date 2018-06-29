HOUSTON – The 610 West Loop's new two-lane connecting ramp to Highway 290 is officially "open for business."

Drivers heading northbound, away from the Galleria, on the West Loop will now exit to the left side of the freeway, not the right.

Crews worked over the weekend to open the new ramp and close the old one, which was on the right.

Good Morning! Remember if you’re driving in on I-610 West Loop northbound to US 290 westbound it will look a little different. #newconfiguration #payattention #becareful #US290progress pic.twitter.com/c01TL7Vx0h — TxDOT US 290 Houston (@my290Houston) July 2, 2018

This led to a little confusion for the Monday morning commute as some drivers were accustomed to exiting on the other side. At least two minor wrecks were reported in the area.

(And yes, that “old” ramp they are tearing down is fairly new, but it was only meant to be temporary so that is why it is coming down already.)

