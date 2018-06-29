HOUSTON – The 610 West Loop is getting a new two-lane connector ramp to Highway 290, but to make it happen weekend lane closures will be necessary.

The northbound lanes of the West Loop, leaving the Galleria area, will be backed up starting Saturday morning. Alternating mainlane closures will last through early Monday morning, at which time crews will open the new ramp to 290. Be aware the new exit ramp is on the left side of the West Loop, unlike the current ramp which is on the right side.

(And yes, that “old” ramp they are tearing down is fairly new, but it was only meant to be temporary so that is why it is coming down already.)

Here are the details:

IH-610 WEST LOOP HOTSPOTS

Northbound at TEMPORARY EXIT RAMP TO US 290 3 Alternate Lane(s) Closed continuously from 6:00 AM, Saturday, June 30 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 2 | One lane to remain open. To access US 290, detour to Ella exit and U-turn, continue on frontage road and enter westbound mainlanes after Mangum. Police will be present at the Dacoma and Mangum intersections. Closure is to demolish temporary I-610 northbound to US 290 westbound bridge, and open permanent two-lane exit from the left side of I-610 northbound to US 290.

I-10 DIRECT CONNECTOR TO US 290 HOTSPOTS

Westbound Connector Ramp to US 290 Total Closure | Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, June 29 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 2 Detour to I-610 eastbound, exit Ella and U-turn to frontage road, enter mainlanes after Mangum. Police will be present at Dacoma and Mangum intersections. Right lane at W. 18th also closed, motorists can also detour to W. 18th exit.

Unrelated to the West Loop-290 closure, there is also a big construction area on the Eastex Freeway at FM 1960 to be aware of. This comes as they complete work on the new lanes over the San Jacinto River that were damaged during Harvey. They already opened the new bridge, but they now need to complete work on the northbound lanes.

EASTEX FREEWAY AT FM 1960

Northbound from FM-1960 to KINGWOOD DR 4 Alternate Lane(s) Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, June 29 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 2

