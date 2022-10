Houston police said only one vehicle was involved in this crash.

HOUSTON — The 610 West Loop is closed in both directions at Beechnut due to a deadly crash.

Houston police said a driver hit the barrier on the freeway and was pronounced dead on the scene. This was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police.

It's unknown how long the freeway will remain shut down. No other details were given.

You'll want to avoid the area.

IH-610 WEST LOOP Northbound Before Beechnut St, fatality crash has all lanes blocked. Find alternate route. #houtraffic



October 3, 2022

