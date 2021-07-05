The Southwest Freeway heading northbound will be closed at 610 all weekend long

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of I-69 (Southwest Freeway) at the West Loop (610W) will be closed this weekend for construction, according to TxDOT.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

When the I-69 northbound lanes reopen Monday, the freeway will go from four lanes to three right at 610 and then open back up to four lanes after 610.

Starting tonight at 9pm I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at I-610 West Loop all mainlanes will be closed for roadwork starting until Monday (May 10). Get this and other closure for the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 SW Freeway interchange project at https://t.co/ZOssNnNY1O. pic.twitter.com/IottC8CKQm — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) May 7, 2021

This construction is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project which will add a connector ramp from I-69 to the North Loop and the new I-69 southbound connector ramp to the South Loop.

DETOUR ROUTE

Drivers should expect delays if they need to travel near this area.

Traffic will be diverted to the North Loop connector.

Take the Westheimer Road exit onto the North Loop feeder road.

Make a U-turn at Westheimer Road onto the South Loop feeder road.

Take entrance onto I-69 northbound mainlanes.

Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

More road closures within Houston can be found on Houston Transtar.

You can also follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.