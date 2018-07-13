HOUSTON -- There are some road construction projects you should be aware of as you travel around Houston the weekend of July 13-15.

The biggest closures will be along Highway 290 eastbound/inbound and on the 610 South Loop in both directions. Look below for all of this weekend's major closures on 290, I-45 Gulf/South, I-10 East and 610 South.

Weekend traffic closures according to Houston TranStar & Texas DoT:

HIGHWAY 290 EASTBOUND

There will be a total closure of the eastbound mainlanes of US 290 between FM 529 and Hollister beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, July 13 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 16. Motorists will detour to the W. Little York/Gessner exit, continue on the eastbound frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes after Hollister. Once crews have completed the work, US 290 will have five eastbound mainlanes from W. Little York to I-610 and an outside shoulder. The inbound lanes are also scheduled for closure near the 610 S. Loop. You'll be rerouted to the I-10 Connector or 18th depending on if you want to go on 610 North eastbound or 610 West southbound. To learn more about the US 290 Program or the roadway closures related to this work, please visit www.my290.com or www.houstontranstar.org.

610 SOUTH LOOP BOTH DIRECTIONS

Eastbound and westbound from WOODRIDGE to SH-35/REVEILLE | Total Closure Closed continuously from 9:00 AM, Friday, July 13 to 3:00 PM, Monday, July 16 IH610 EB TRAFFIS WILL EXIT TELEPHONE, TURN LEFT ON TELEPHONE THEN A RIGHT ON TO BROAD STREET, THEN TURN RIGHT ON THE 45 SB FRONTAGE RD THEN ENTER 45 SB MAINLANES AND TAKE THE 610 EXIT TO GET BACK TO 610 EB IH610 WB TRAFFIC WILL TAKE THE 45 NORTHBOUND CONNECTOR TAKE THE TELEPHONE EXIT TAKE THE U-TURN ONTO THE SB FRONTAGE RD TAKE THIS TO THE 610 SERVICE ROAD AND ENTER 610 WB

I-10 EAST EASTBOUND

Eastbound from BELTWAY 8-EAST to DELL DALE BLVD | Total Closure Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, July 13 to 5:00 AM, Monday, July 16 Detour by proceeding Eastbound on the IH 10 Westbound Frontage Road to Dell Dale Blvd. entrance ramp to IH 10 Eastbound.

I-45 S. GULF FREEWAY NORTHBOUND (Friday night only)

Northbound from IH-610 SOUTH LOOP to WOODRIDGE DR | Total Closure Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM through the morning of Saturday, July 14 IH45 NB main lane traffic will be detoured on IH610 EB, then up to IH10 WB. The detour for IH610 WB will be as follows: traffic will be detoured off Exit 40A on IH45 NB, U-turn at Broadway, and enter IH610 WB. The IH45 NB exit ramp to Woodridge Drive (Exit 41A) will be closed.

