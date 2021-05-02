Here are some closures going into effect the evening of Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

HOUSTON — There are some big traffic alerts you should look out for and avoid this weekend in the Houston area.

These traffic alerts are for the Galleria/Uptown area as well as Texas City southeast of Houston.

Don't say we didn't warn you!

#HTownRush's Janel Forte has a break down of the road closures and how to get around them in this video — you can read more details and view maps below.

I-69 / Southwest Freeway ramps to 610 northbound lanes closed

Short version: The ramps connecting you from I-69, the Southwest Freeway, heading in either direction to 610 West heading northbound will both be closed. This will lead to significant delays on the Southwest Freeway in both directions as drivers try to navigate around it. You may want to avoid the area starting Friday night. Details below in the longer version.

Longer version from TXDOT: "Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to IH 610 WEST LOOP Northbound . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, February 5 to 5:00 AM, Monday, February 8. Northbound traffic take connector to IH 610 Southbound; Exit Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St to IH 610 Frontage Rd and U-turn at Bissonnet St; Take entrance ramp to IH 610 Northbound; Southbound traffic exit to Newcastle Dr to Frontage Rd; Merge on IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd; Take entrance ramp to IH 610 Northbound; Alternate Southbound Detour: Take connector to IH 610 Southbound; Exit Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St and U-turn at Bissonnet St; Take entrance ramp to IH 610 Northbound mainlanes. "

I-45 Gulf Freeway weekend closure both directions

Short version: all mainlanes of I-45 in both directions will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. between 1764 and Holland Rd. That's in the Dickinson, Texas City areas.

Longer version from TXDOT: "Progress on the I-45 expansion project between FM 517 to FM 1764 in Galveston County will continue with the demolition of the Holland Road bridge over the mainlanes of I-45 this weekend. The work will begin on the of Friday, February 5 at noon.

As part of the project, the existing I-45/Holland Road intersection will be converted so that Holland Road will go under the mainlanes of I-45. The construction in this area includes the demolition of the Holland Road overpass, construction of the I-45 northbound mainlane overpass, and reconstruction of the intersection and frontage roads.

Beginning on Friday, February 5 at noon, the Holland Road bridge at I-45 will be permanently closed. In addition, to facilitate the demolition, I-45 Gulf Freeway in both directions at Holland Road will be closed starting Friday, February 5 at 9 p.m. until Monday, February 8 at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage roads.