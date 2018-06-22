HOUSTON -- There are some road construction projects you should be aware of as you travel around Houston the weekend of June 22-24.

The biggest closures are along I-45 South and Highway 290 where there will be total closures through the weekend.

HIGHWAY 290 OUTBOUND - ALL MAINLANES

Westbound from 34TH ST to HOLLISTER RD - Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, June 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 25. Detour to W. 34th exit, continue on westbound frontage road and re-enter mainlanes before Hollister. Traffic will have to go through 4 intersections. W.34th St., Antoine DR., W 43rd St. and Bingle Rd. before re-entering the lanes at the Hollister entrance ramp.

I-45 GULF FREEWAY INBOUND - ALL MAINLANES

Northbound from IH-610 SOUTH LOOP to WOODRIDGE DR - Total Closure - Closed continuously from 9 p.m. Friday, June 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 25. IH45 NB main lane traffic will be detoured on IH610 EB, then up to IH10 WB. The detour for IH610 WB will be as follows: traffic will be detoured off Exit 40A on IH45 NB, U-turn at Broadway, and enter IH610 WB. The IH45 NB exit ramp to Woodridge Drive (Exit 41A) will be closed.

EASTEX FREEWAY AT THE SAN JACINTO BRIDGE

The Eastex Freeway bridge over the San Jacinto River will fully reopen soon, The Texas Department of Transportation has announced. The San Jacinto Bridge’s southbound lanes were damaged during Hurricane Harvey last year, forcing their closure. All traffic over the river has been sharing the northbound bridge since then.

Crews were able to wrap up work on a new southbound bridge ahead of schedule, which means crews now just need to reconfigure the lanes leading up to it to fully reopen the bridge. There will be southbound lane closures this weekend as a result. Tap here for the details.

