HOUSTON -- There are some road construction projects you should be aware of as you travel around Houston the weekend of July 20-22.

The biggest closures will be at the 610 South Loop, I-45 Gulf Freeway interchange.

Here's a quick look at the major closures:

• IH-10 East, from Beltway 8 (east) to Dell Dale Blvd - Total Closure from 9pm Friday - 5am Monday

• IH-610 South Loop, between Woodridge and SH-35/Reveille - Total Closure in Both Directions from 9pm Friday - 5am Monday

• IH-45 Northbound, from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge Dr - Total Closure Nightly from 9pm - 5am, through Sunday, September 30th (ongoing)

• IH-45 Southbound, from 225 connector exit to IH-610 South Loop - Total Closure Nightly from 9pm - 5am through Sunday, September 30th (ongoing)

• IH-45 Southbound near 610 - Two lanes closed all weekend starting at 9pm Friday. Will lead to delays heading outbound toward Galveston.

• US-290 East and Westbound Exit Ramps (not freeway lanes) between 34th and Pinemont closed Saturday from 7am to 3pm

More info on the 610 South/I-45 closures this weekend:

Construction at the I-45 Gulf Freeway/I-610 South Loop interchange continues to move forward as crews continue to place beams for the I-610 South Loop eastbound to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound direct connector.

To facilitate the work, crews will perform a total closure this weekend and next weekend on the I-610 South Loop mainlanes between Woodridge and I-45.

Beginning at 9 p.m Friday, July 20th through 5 a.m. Monday, July 23rd crews will completely close the east and westbound lanes of the I-610 South Loop from Woodridge to I-45.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-610 South Loop will detour to the Telephone Rd./Woodridge Dr. exit onto the I-610 frontage road, turn left at Telephone Rd., turn right at Broad St. and make another right to the I-45 southbound frontage road. Motorist will re-enter the I-45 southbound mainlanes and take the SH 35/I-610/SH 225 exit to continue to I-610 South Loop eastbound.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-610 South Loop will detour to the I-45 North/Downtown exit on to the I-45 northbound mainlanes. Motorists will then take the Telephone Rd. exit, u-turn onto the I-45 southbound frontage road and then turn right onto the I-610 westbound frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes after Telephone Rd.

The I-45 northbound to I-610 westbound connector ramp will also be closed at this time. Motorists will need to continue on I-45 northbound and then take the Telephone Rd. exit, u-turn onto the I-45 southbound frontage road and then turn right onto the I-610 westbound frontage road and re-enter the mainlanes after Telephone Rd.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

The almost $67 million project will improve connectivity and reduce congestion by eliminating current street level traffic with the construction of the I-610 South Loop eastbound to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound direct connector and the construction of the I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound to I-610 South Loop westbound direct connector.

The project will also reconstruct the SH 35 bridges over the I-610 frontage roads and provide ramp improvements to SH 225 southbound at I-45 southbound.

