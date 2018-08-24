HOUSTON – One down, two more to go.

Drivers traveling on Houston’s south side will need to pack some patience and allow for extra time for two more weekends. The closures are scheduled to go into effect at 9 p.m. Friday and won't reopen until early Monday morning. The same closure will happen again in two weeks (the weekend after Labor Day).

What is closed?

The South Freeway, also known as Highway 288, will close in both directions at the 610 South Loop. In addition, the 610 South Loop will close in both directions in the same area. Some connecting ramps will be closed as well. Detours will be in place to direct drivers to an alternate route, which include taking the frontage road and making a u-turn. (Find the details at the bottom of this story.)

At peak times, drivers are advised to avoid the interchange during the closures and take Highway 90, Telephone Road/Highway 35 or the Gulf Freeway using Beltway 8.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the closures are necessary to demolish the old connector ramps, which were replaced with new connector ramps earlier this month.

Anything else?

Also closed this weekend are the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Mason Road. The connector ramps to Grand Parkway/99 will be closed in the same area. Take the frontage road to 99 and then u-turn to get back to the Katy Freeway. Eastbound lanes are not scheduled for closure.

More details on the 288 closure

610/288 Closure details provided by TxDOT, Blueridge Transportation Group and Almeda-Genoa Constructors:

CLOSURE #1: All lanes of SH 288 Northbound and Southbound will be closed from Holly Hall St to IH 610. The mainlanes will be continuously closed on the following dates: From Fri , 8/24/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 8/27/18 at 5am

, 8/24/18 at 9pm – morning, 8/27/18 at 5am From Fri, 9/7/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 9/10/18 at 5am CLOSURE #1 Detours: Northbound Traffic: Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound. Exit Scott St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Westbound ramp. Take IH 610 Westbound to SH 288 Northbound.

Southbound Traffic: Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound. Exit Fannin St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Eastbound ramp. Take IH 610 Eastbound to SH 288 Southbound.

CLOSURE #2 All lanes of IH 610 Eastbound and Westbound will be closed from Scott St to Almeda Rd. The mainlanes will be continuously closed on the following dates: From Fri , 8/24/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 8/27/18 at 5am

, 8/24/18 at 9pm – morning, 8/27/18 at 5am From Fri, 9/7/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 9/10/18 at 5am CLOSURE #2 Detours: Eastbound Traffic: Take IH 610 Eastbound to SH 288 Southbound. Exit Bellfort Ave and U-Turn to the SH 288 Northbound ramp. Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound.

Westbound Traffic: Take IH 610 Westbound to SH 288 Northbound. Exit Yellowstone and U-Turn to the SH 288 Southbound ramp. Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound.

CLOSURE #3 The SH 288 Northbound direct connector to IH 610 Westbound will be closed. The mainlanes will be continuously closed on the following dates: From Fri , 8/24/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 8/27/18 at 5am

, 8/24/18 at 9pm – morning, 8/27/18 at 5am From Fri, 9/7/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 9/10/18 at 5am CLOSURE #3 Detour: Take SH 288 Northbound to IH 610 Eastbound. Exit Scott St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Westbound ramp.

CLOSURE #4 The SH 288 Southbound direct connector to IH 610 Eastbound will be closed. The mainlanes will be continuously closed on the following dates: From Fri , 8/24/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 8/27/18 at 5am

, 8/24/18 at 9pm – morning, 8/27/18 at 5am From Fri, 9/7/18 at 9pm – Mon morning, 9/10/18 at 5am CLOSURE #4 Detour: Take SH 288 Southbound to IH 610 Westbound. Exit Fannin St and U-Turn to the IH 610 Eastbound ramp.

