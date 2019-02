HOUSTON — There are a couple of major freeway closures this weekend that you should know about.

The southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway/I-45 will be closed from Allen Parkway to I-69 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

There are also a couple of major weekend closures on I-69.

the Southwest Freeway/69.

The northbound Southwest Freeway/69 ramp to the 610 West Loop and the southbound Eastex/69 ramp to the Gulf Freeway/I-45 are closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.