Weekend closures: Here's a list of construction hot spots you'll want to avoid

HOUSTON — If you’re out and about this weekend, there are some big road closures you need to know about.

We’ll start in the Galleria area. The 610 West Loop southbound ramp to the Southwest Freeway outbound will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The way around it -- continue on 610 southbound until you get to Bissonnet. That’s where you’ll want to exit, U-turn and get back on the freeway to take the Southwest Freeway southbound exit.

For those of you heading outbound on 290, four lanes will be shut down between Barker Cypress and Cypress Rosehill. That closure lasts from 9 p.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday. One lane and the feeder road will get you by.

And if you’re planning to be on Memorial Drive, construction continues there westbound from Westcott to 610. One lane is open, and this construction is ongoing until October.

