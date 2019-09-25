BAYTOWN, Texas — Watch live raw video above from a major crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge, snarling traffic coming from Baytown into La Porte.

It appears a pickup and two other vehicles collided on the bridge's southbound lanes.

All traffic is being forced to the shoulder with major delays in the area.

Air 11

A this time there's no confirmation of injuries.

Earlier this morning two westbound lanes of I-10 were opened, so traffic is moving again - at a reduced rate - in both directions there. Drivers should use that route instead.

Check back for updates.

