BAYTOWN, Texas — Watch live raw video above from a major crash on the Fred Hartman Bridge, snarling traffic coming from Baytown into La Porte.
It appears a pickup and two other vehicles collided on the bridge's southbound lanes.
All traffic is being forced to the shoulder with major delays in the area.
A this time there's no confirmation of injuries.
Earlier this morning two westbound lanes of I-10 were opened, so traffic is moving again - at a reduced rate - in both directions there. Drivers should use that route instead.
Check back for updates.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM