HOUSTON — A live stream from Houston Transtar in the video player above shows a major crash working on the Katy Freeway right now.

Life Flight responded to the area -- all lanes are blocked heading outbound/westbound at Greenhouse as of 7:13 a.m. The managed/HOV lanes are blocked as well.

At 7:30 a.m. the lanes remained closed and a second Life Flight helicopter was on the scene.

It appears a big rig collided with a smaller vehicle on the left lanes of the freeway's westbound/outbound lanes. A police spokesman said a person was trapped in the wreckage.

Inbound traffic is not directly impacted although rubbernecking is causing a two to three-mile jam.

