Giant spools block I-10 eastbound lanes near downtown

Yep, it's happened again. Cause in H-Town, that's how we roll.

HOUSTON — Giant spools that appear to have fallen off a truck are causing traffic issues on Houston's freeways yet again.

The latest incident occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The eastbound lanes were impacted on I-10 at I-45, just west of downtown causing a 10-15 minute delay.

At one point, the lanes were shut down so the spools could be moved.

These giant spools have a history of causing headaches on Houston highways.

The most infamous case happened in October of 2018 when a giant spool rolled off a truck and right into oncoming traffic.

Drivers on the East Freeway suddenly found themselves dodging the runaway spool just inside the 610 Loop. Some of them shot video of the spool that quickly went viral.

It came to a stop near Wayside Drive but not before denting a few vehicles along the way.

RAW VIDEO: Runaway spool on Oct. 25, 2018

It's happened so many times since then, that Houston has been dubbed "Spool City," making headlines nationwide. Hey, that's how we roll!

RAW VIDEO: Spool rolls off truck on Oct. 25, 2018