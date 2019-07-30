HOUSTON — All outbound/westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway were shut down early Tuesday after a deadly crash at Greenhouse.

The crash was reported at 6:40 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

Views from Houston TranStar showed at least two vehicles were involved, including a big rig and a smaller passenger vehicle.

Two Life Flight helicopters responded to the scene and landed on the freeway. One appeared to leave without transporting a patient.

Police indicated at least one person was killed in the crash, but the conditions of the other victims involved is not confirmed at this time.

As of 8:20 a.m. all outbound mainlanes and the managed/HOV lanes remained blocked. Eastbound/inbound traffic was backed up a couple miles due to rubbernecking.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

