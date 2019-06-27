HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The I-10 East Freeway is closed heading west/inbound due after an 18-wheeler box truck went off the bridge into the San Jacinto River early Thursday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff added that the search is underway for the driver of the truck. This happened just before 4 a.m. in east Harris County.

The sheriff says westbound lanes at 2100 are shut down. Traffic is being diverted north to Highway 90 or south to Spur 330/State Highway 146.

If you are heading to Beaumont, it does not look like the crash is affecting your route yet.

Here is a live look from Houston Transtar cameras in the area.

