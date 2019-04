KATY, Texas — All westbound lanes of I-10 the Katy Freeway have been blocked since 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Houston TranStar reports multiple vehicles, including big rigs, are blocked at Pederson. A hazmat team is cleaning up a fuel spill.

All westbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being forced through Brookshire on Highway Blvd.

