HOUSTON — A driver in an SUV swerved across I-45 North and crashed into a barrier in a violent crash caught on camera overnight.

The incident happened near Veterans Memorial when witnesses said the vehicle swerved lane to lane across the freeway.

A freelance photographer who works for KHOU 11 saw what was happening and hit record just as the driver crashed into a barrier at an exit ramp, causing the SUV to briefly catch fire and flip over.

Bystanders from a nearby Denny’s restaurant ran to assist the driver until Houston firefighters arrived.

He was said to be breathing and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the man to lose control.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM