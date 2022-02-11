Beltway 8 reopens in both directions near West Road after downed power lines cause traffic backup

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — UPDATE: Beltway 8 has reopened in both directions and traffic along the freeway is moving. There is still a little backup along the feeder roads.

PREVIOUS INFO: The W. Sam Houston Tollway/Beltway 8 is closed in both directions near West Road due to downed power lines.

Traffic on the northbound lanes is backed up to Clay Road and there is a 45-minute delay.

The southbound side of the Beltway is closed between West Road and Highway 290. There is a 90-minute delay headed in this direction.

Depending on where you are headed, Gessner or Fairbanks may be a better travel option.

A lot of drivers have been seen getting off the Beltway and using the feeder roads, so expect delays everywhere.

It's unknown what caused the downed power lines.

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.