Police said two people was killed in a fiery wreck that blocked all traffic on Interstate 85 in both directions near the Gwinnett-DeKalb county border between Pleasantdale Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard Saturday morning.

Video from Georgia Department on Transportation cameras showed the blaze as it started at around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to GDOT, a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles collided, causing the wreck. They said that the tractor-trailer and one of the other vehicles overturned.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and someone in another vehicle were killed in the crash.

Businesses on Dawson Boulevard and Crescent Drive in the area were evacuated, according to officials. People in cars near the fire were evacuated from their vehicles.

This video shows people jumping over the interstate median to get far away from the flames.

An hour after the fire, the large flames turned into thick black smoke.

Massive fire on I-85 after crash Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Fire on I-85 on Feb. 2, 2020 Motorists forced to flee interstate wreck

MORE STORIES

LIVE: At least one dead in major crash and fire on I-85 north

1 injured in crash involving school bus, daycare van, pickup truck