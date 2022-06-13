Vehicle catches fire after reportedly going of roadway at Beltway 8 S. near Highway 90

HOUSTON — There's a big traffic tie-up on the southwest part of town, where a vehicle caught fire after apparently going off the roadway.
This happened along Beltway 9 S. near Highway 90. At this point, we don't know what led to the wreck, but Houston Transtar had video of the vehicle on fire below the Belway.
This is a breaking story. We'll post any new updates as we get them.
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.