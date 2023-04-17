More than 200 people were killed in TxDOT work zones in 2022

TxDOT officials say speeding is the No. 1 contributor to work zone crashes.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is urging drivers to be extra careful when passing through work zones.

Though deaths in Texas work zones were down 16% in 2022 – decreasing for the first time since 2018 – TxDOT said dozens still died in work zones last year.

TxDOT set up traffic barrels near Interstate 35 and US 183 to represent the 205 people killed in work zones in 2022. One of the victims was a construction worker, two were cyclists, 27 were pedestrians and 175 were drivers or vehicle passengers. Another 788 people were seriously injured in work zones last year.

TxDOT leaders and construction workers say road crews deserve to be able to do their jobs without fear for their safety.

"I get it. It can be an inconvenience when traffic is slowed down because of construction. But the next time that you encounter a work zone, remember that lives are at stake, including your own," said Bo Wilson, a TxDOT construction worker.

"Although it’s encouraging to see a reduction in the number of work zone crashes and fatalities last year, one life lost is too many," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement. "We’re calling on all Texas drivers to slow down and stay alert when traveling through work zones. Doing so could save a life, including your own."

TxDOT officials say speeding is the No. 1 contributor to work zone crashes.

As a reminder, traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and can cost up to $2,000. Failure to heed the State's move over/slow down law can also result in a fine of up to $2,000.

TxDOT's "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign shared these tips for safely navigating work zones:

"Slow down. Follow the posted speed limit and proactively adjust your driving to match road conditions. Excessive speed is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes. Pay attention. Avoid distractions, keep your mind on the road and put your phone away. Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely, too. Always follow instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry, should traffic stop suddenly. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crashes. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Count on it, and plan for it."