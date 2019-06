HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation has closed three westbound lanes on the Katy Freeway near Mason Road due to emergency repair.

The HOV lane is also impacted.

The lanes will be closed until 5 a.m. Friday, officials said.

If you're headed this way, please drive cautiously through the construction zone.

TxDOT says expect delays near Clay Road and Westpark as a result of the closure.

