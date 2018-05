The southbound connector ramps on the Beltway that lead to I-10 are closed in both directions due to emergency repairs.

The Texas Department of Transportation said these ramps will be closed until further notice.

Due to an emergency repair on the Beltway 8 East SB connector to IH 10 WB and EB the ramp will be closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ZTc0iVB13f — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) May 10, 2018

Officials said you can use the Woodforest Blvd exit at Beltway 8 East southbound for a detour.

