There will be another round of headaches for drivers on Highway 290 this weekend. The inbound lanes between FM 529 and Hollister will be closed.

The latest closure will complicate travels this weekend.

“We’ve learned to look before we leave,” Angie Ruffino said.

Now for the good news.

TxDOT said the temporary closure will allow crews to open inbound main lanes and ramps on Monday between West Little York and Pinemont.

That means even better news.

Five inbound main lanes will be finished from West Little York all the way to the 610 Loop.

“So, Friday the 13th weekend is actually a good thing,” said 290 project spokesman Mike Zientek.

The changes will be welcomed by Patrick Austin of Cypress, who drives 290 up to three times daily.

"And sometimes, it’s really hectic getting back and forth,” Austin said.

“Everybody, I’m pretty sure out here, will be glad when they get it done," Austin said.

Zientek said things are still on track to wrap up main lane widening in both directions between 610 and the Waller County line by the end of 2018.

“Got to make sure that all of those bridges are done,” said Zientek. “Have to make sure everything is striped correctly and ready to open the entrance and exits in their final configuration.”

Drivers told us finishing the $2.4 billion project will be priceless.

