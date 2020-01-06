HOUSTON — Five people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized following a major crash involving two vehicles on Beltway 8 in southwest Houston overnight.
This happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near West Fuqua.
Houston police said two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles, and firefighters had to extricate them.
All five people were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Police have not provided more details on the crash including what caused it.
