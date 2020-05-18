Two drivers taken to the hospital after head-on crash on N. Wayside

HOUSTON — Houston police believe a driver was traveling in the opposing lanes of traffic when a head-on collision occurred late Sunday night.
It was shortly before midnight when police and firefighters were called to the 400 block of N. Wayside in east Houston.
Two sedans were found with major front-end damage. Both drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.
It’s believed one of the drivers, for unknown reasons, was traveling northbound on the southbound side of the roadway when the cars collided.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
