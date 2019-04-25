At least two people died and a third person was trapped after a rollover crash in northeast Houston, police confirm.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. Thursday on Parker Road east of the Eastex Freeway.

Police spoke with the surviving victim of the crash who told them the driver fell asleep. The passenger tried to correct the vehicle, but it was too late. Wreckers say it appears the SUV went into a ditch and then went airborne before landing on its roof, which caved in.

The surviving victim was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say it's believed all of the victims are family members.

Firefighters and police are still on the scene at this time.

