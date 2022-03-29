Traffic Alert: Truck strikes overhead bridge sign on Gulf Freeway near Highway 6

TxDOT reports crew will eventually remove the damaged structure. This will take multiple hours.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is expected to be slow heading south on the Gulf Freeway due to a truck striking an overhead bridge sign in Galveston County Tuesday morning.

Houston Transtar reports this happened just after 9:30 a.m. just before State Highway 6/State Highway 146. Five vehicles in total are said to be involved in the incident.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports crew will eventually remove the damaged structure. This will take multiple hours.

GALVESTON COUNTY: I-45 southbound before SH 6/ SH 146 multiple mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck incident. The overhead sign bridge was struck causing an additional crash at the location. Crews will eventually remove the damaged structure. This will take multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/ivD8ZxNKJX — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 29, 2022

