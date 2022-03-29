x
Traffic Alert: Truck strikes overhead bridge sign on Gulf Freeway near Highway 6

TxDOT reports crew will eventually remove the damaged structure. This will take multiple hours.
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Traffic is expected to be slow heading south on the Gulf Freeway due to a truck striking an overhead bridge sign in Galveston County Tuesday morning.

Houston Transtar reports this happened just after 9:30 a.m. just before State Highway 6/State Highway 146. Five vehicles in total are said to be involved in the incident.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports crew will eventually remove the damaged structure. This will take multiple hours.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

