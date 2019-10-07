HOUSTON — Firefighters were on the scene of a truck crash and fuel spill that shut down the Sam Houston Tollway early Wednesday.

Views from Houston TranStar show a concrete mixing truck crashed in the eastbound/southbound lanes near the Fort Bend County Tollroad.

The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop on top of the middle barrier.

The crash caused a fire and fuel spill.

As of 6:45 a.m. the cleanup process was still underway with only two lanes getting by in both directions.

The tollway fully reopened at about 10:30 a.m.

