HOUSTON — Firefighters were on the scene of a truck crash and fuel spill that shut down the Sam Houston Tollway early Wednesday.
Views from Houston TranStar show a concrete mixing truck crashed in the eastbound/southbound lanes near the Fort Bend County Tollroad.
The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop on top of the middle barrier.
The crash caused a fire and fuel spill.
As of 6:45 a.m. the cleanup process was still underway with only two lanes getting by in both directions.
The tollway fully reopened at about 10:30 a.m.
