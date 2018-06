WALLER COUNTY - A heavy truck fire blocked all main lanes of Interstate 10 westbound at Peach Ridge in Waller County on Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic was being diverted to the frontage road and to expect significant delays. The accident is expected to take multiple hours to clear, according to TxDOT.

All mainlanes of I-10 WB at Peach Ridge in Waller County blocked due to heavy truck fire. Traffic being diverted to the frontage road. Expect significant delays in the area. Will take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/teTN11clSz — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) June 28, 2018

