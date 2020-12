The truck burst into flames near Cumberland Ridge Drive in the Cypress area.

CYPRESS, Texas — A big rig caught fire on the Grand Parkway near northwest Harris County Friday morning, temporarily blocking traffic.

The truck was carrying alcohol.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of SH-99 Lanier Parkway near Cumberland Ridge Drive in the Cypress area.

The driver made it out safely.

It’s not clear what caused the truck to burst into flames.

A photo by KHOU 11 viewer Carrie Middleton shows the flames spreading from the feeder road to the highway above.