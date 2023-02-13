Emergency crews respond to deadly train derailment in Splendora area

The East Montgomery County Fire Department reports the driver of a truck involved in the crash with the train died.

HOUSTON — Emergency crews responded to a train derailment along the Eastex Freeway in the Splendora area Monday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Views from Air 11 show several cars off of the tracks near the crash.

Firefighters said there is no threat to the public from the crash.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area. Firefighters said the scene is expected to be active for several hours.