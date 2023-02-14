Train derailment update: Clean-up continues following deadly crash in Splendora

The East Montgomery County Fire Department reports the driver of a truck involved in the crash with the train died.

The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed when his truck was hit by the train as he was driving across the railroad, police said.

This happened just before 7:30 a.m. along the Eastex Freeway near Midline Road.

Splendora police said Tuesday morning that Midline/Rebel Road is open to emergency personnel only as they finish repairs. The U.S. Highway 59 North Frontage Road will also be closed for the remainder of the day into the late evening.

What happened during the train derailment?

Emergency crews responded Monday morning after reports that there was a train derailment after it crashed into an 18-wheeler, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Splendora police said the train was heading south when the big rig crossed the tracks and was hit. The 18-wheeler was dragged half a mile down the tracks.

The East Montgomery County Fire Department reported that a man driving an 18-wheeler involved in the crash with the train died.

Police said there are no guard arms or lights at this crossing where the crash took place, but that the driver of the truck should have had a clear line of sight to see the train coming.

The Eastex Freeway was closed for a few hours as crews worked the scene.

Views from Air 11 showed several cars off of the tracks near the crash. The Splendora police said about 15 cars derailed in the crash.

Hazmat crews also responded to the scene, but there were no reported leaks from the box cars. The crews cleaned up spilled diesel fuel from the truck.

Splendora Police Department's full update following the deadly train derailment: