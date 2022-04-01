Traffic Alert: Vehicle fire on Gulf Freeway northbound

TxDOT is warning drivers of delays if they plan to take I-45 into Downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation is sending a warning to drivers that are taking the Gulf Freeway into Downtown Houston.

The local department is reporting a vehicle on fire on the freeway's northbound lanes near Telephone Road. There's no information on what started the fire.

A crew is working to put it out, but it's blocking the mainlanes on the freeway.

TxDOT said drivers should expect delays in that area.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

