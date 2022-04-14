TRAFFIC ALERT | Bridge strike slowing inbound traffic on Katy Freeway near downtown

The truck hit the bridge on Houston Avenue, blocking some lanes and causing slow traffic in the eastbound lanes.

HOUSTON — Emergency crews are on the Katy Freeway near I-45 to handle a bridge strike that's slowing down traffic.

A heavy truck hit the Houston Avenue bridge at at about 3:15 a.m. The incident closed off two of the inbound lanes.

There's no estimated time on when the accident will be clear, so expect delays.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna recommends drivers who usually take the freeway into downtown take Memorial Drive or Washington Avenue until the crash clears out.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

