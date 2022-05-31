x
Traffic backup on North Freeway near West Dallas after truck loses load

Three northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway are affected.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Traffic is backed up for miles on the North Freeway near West Dallas after a big rig lost a piece of construction equipment it was carrying.

According to Houston Transtar, three northbound lanes are affected.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

