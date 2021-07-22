Views from Air 11 show what appears to be a pickup and a sedan that collided and then caught fire in the mainlanes.

DEER PARK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of at least one person in the Deer Park area early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 225 near Beltway 8.

Views from Air 11 showed that it appeared a sedan and a pickup truck were involved in the incident:

The vehicles burst into flames, and after firefighters got the fire under control, they found at least one person dead.

The fire appeared to be under control as of 5:45 a.m.

No further details about the crash itself were immediately released.

Alternate routes

The freeway is currently still closed. KHOU 11's Brittany Ford reported the frontage road was jammed as drivers tried to find an alternate route. Drivers may want to use I-10 East, Pasadena Boulevard or Spencer Highway instead.