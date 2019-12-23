HOUSTON — Engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation are checking the overpass near Houston Avenue and the I-10 Katy Freeway after a truck reportedly struck the bridge.
The incident was reported early Monday in the eastbound lanes near I-45, just west of downtown.
MAP: View Houston traffic conditions
As of 10 a.m. crews were still working to clear the wreckage, which included a cargo container that fell off the back of the 18-wheeler.
Only a couple lanes are getting by. Drivers may want to use the 610 Loop instead of I-10 when heading eastbound.
