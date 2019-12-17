HOUSTON — Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation will need to assess the damage to a bridge over I-10 East after it was struck by a big rig overnight.

As of 4:50 a.m. all westbound lanes are closed at Waco Street, not far from downtown.

Police said the driver who hit the bridge kept on going, leaving debris behind. It's not clear when the bridge was struck.

The portion of the bridge that was hit has crushed concrete, some of which fell to the roadway below. Around 3 a.m. drivers suffered damage to their vehicles after hitting the fallen debris, according to TXDoT.

These types of incidents typically last a few hours before crews can inspect the damage and clean up the debris. It's not yet known when I-10 will fully reopen, but drivers should expect delays through the morning rush hour. Police hope to open at least one lane for the morning rush hour.

Drivers heading into Houston from the east side may want to consider using the 610 Loop or Highway 90 ALT instead of I-10.

At this time the eastbound/outbound lanes are not impacted.

