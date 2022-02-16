'Everything is so burned' | HPD says freeway closure could last several more hours after fiery crash

All three drivers involved escaped the fiery crash with no injuries as police say the freeway will remain closed for several more hours.

HOUSTON — A large fire caused by a major crash has all eastbound lanes of the 610 North Loop at Wayside Drive shut down as crews clean up.

The fiery crash happened just before 5 a.m.

The Houston Police Department says in all, three trucks were involved in the initial crash.

An 18-wheeler hauling fuel and another hauling compacted trash burst into flames after the collision.

Police say the fuel tanker was trying to merge onto 610. Another truck with trash was letting the 18-wheeler onto the highway when the fuel tanker's brakes allegedly locked up.

The second truck veered into another lane, hitting the third truck, before crashing into the fuel tanker, causing the tanker to explode.

"Oh my god it was scary," said Ravinder Singh, who was one of the truck drivers involved. "I've never seen something, anything like that before in my life and I've been driving for like 20 years."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say they are looking into whether the fuel tanker's brakes malfunctioned.

Fire crews say they had water supply issues on 610 as they tried to put out the blaze.

All three drivers are okay and no injures were reported. Other drivers on the freeway were stuck on 610 for a few hours before authorities were able to get the flow of traffic turned around.

Investigators say there is heavy damage to the TxDOT sign and pavement on the North Loop that has to be looked at before all lanes can reopen.

"Everything is so burned, we can't get our information yet," said Sgt. Karl Harris with HPD.

Police say the highway closure could last several more hours.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

David González on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.