HOUSTON -- Some of the westbound lanes of Highway 225 have reopened near the City of Pasadena early Thursday after a truck fire and hazmat spill.

The fire broke out near Allen Genoa before 4 a.m., reports Houston TranStar.

Crews are now on the scene working to contain the spill.

#BREAKING: Big rig catches fire 🔥 on hwy 225 WB near Pasadena, expect slow down, fires out, one lane open, but it could be few hours before all cleared up. Fire crews say the brakes overheated, caught fire, driver is okay. #khou11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/9SEPmhDO63 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 16, 2018

Officials say the truck was carrying plastic pellets when the vehicle's brakes overheated and started the fire. The fire was put out before it spread to the entire cargo area.

Eastbound traffic does not appear to be impacted, but westbound drivers should expect some delays . They can also exit at Lawndale and use it to connect to 225 or use Beltway 8 to connect to I-10 East.

Officials have not issued a shelter in place for nearby residents.

