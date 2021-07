A vehicle was fully engulfed just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

HOUSTON — Police and firefighters early Thursday responded to a truck fire on I-45 the North Freeway.

Northbound lanes were still impacted at Rankin Road as of 6:10 a.m., although the fire appeared to be under control.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

Those heading through the Greenspoint area may want to take the Hardy Toll Road.