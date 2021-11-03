Traffic alert: Southwest Freeway closed heading south near Highway 288 due to big rig rollover

KHOU 11’s Jennifer Reyna will have traffic updates beginning at 4:30 a.m. on #HTownRush.

HOUSTON — The Southwest Freeway is closed heading south near Highway 288 due to a rollover crash involving a big rig Wednesday morning.

This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near downtown. The connector to Highway 288 appears to be closed as well.

Houston police say the overturned 18-wheeler was carrying 48,000 pounds of sheet metal.

The driver of the big rig appears to be OK.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes on this morning.

