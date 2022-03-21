Southwest Freeway reopens following multi-vehicle crash near Beechnut

HOUSTON — UPDATE: The freeway has clear as of 5:25 a.m.
A multi-vehicle crash has the Southwest Freeway closed heading inbound near Beechnut early Monday morning.
Houston Transtar reports the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
