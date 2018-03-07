HOUSTON – Preparations are underway for the city’s Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration including street closures along Allen Parkway.

The street closures took effect 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 a.mn. Thursday.

The event itself runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft ( Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open



Monday, July 2, 7 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 3 p.m.

Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 3, 8 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9 a.m.

Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar

Wednesday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures

Wednesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.

© 2018 KHOU