HOUSTON – Preparations are underway for the city’s Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration including street closures along Allen Parkway.

The street closures took effect 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 a.mn. Thursday.

The event itself runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
  • Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
    • Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
  • Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.
    • I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Monday, July 2, 7 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 3 p.m.

  • Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 3, 8 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9 a.m.

  • Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar

Wednesday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Bagby northbound at Dallas
  • Bagby southbound at McKinney
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby
  • Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures

Wednesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)

  • Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.

