HOUSTON – Preparations are underway for the city’s Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration including street closures along Allen Parkway.
The street closures took effect 7 a.m. Tuesday and will last until 7 a.mn. Thursday.
The event itself runs from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Monday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 7:00 a.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft (Note: No access to I-45 S/Heiner/Crosby until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 5)
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
- Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
- Gillette (east curb lane only) between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
- Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street.
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
Monday, July 2, 7 p.m. to Thursday, July 5, 3 p.m.
- Allen Parkway inbound entrance ramp to I-45 South (taper)
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 3, 8 a.m. to Thursday, July 5, 9 a.m.
- Brazos (west curb lane) between Dallas and Lamar
Wednesday, July 4, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Bagby southbound at McKinney
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Note: Relocate message boards to West Dallas at Crosby and Allen Parkway at Gillette per I-45 S, Crosby and Heiner Street closures
Wednesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
Wednesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Wednesday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo Fireworks Display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Wednesday, July 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.