HOUSTON — An accident in north Houston has shut down the outbound lanes of the North Loop 610 West near JC Jester.

According to Houston police, a pedestrian was struck by a semi and killed.

It happened just after 2 p.m. just past the Ella entrance ramp,

The Loop will remain closed while police investigate. Police advise drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

