FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 69 is closed in the Beasley area due to an overturned tanker leaking propane Wednesday morning.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 5 a.m. near Isleib and affects traffic in both directions.
No word on any injuries at this time. The truck was carry propane which can be seen spewing from the tanker.
Deputies said frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice.
KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas said southbound traffic is being diverted at Spur 10 northbound to Highway 90 Alternate, westbound to FM 1875, and then to southbound on Loop 540. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at FM 2919 northbound to Highway 60, northbound to Highway 90 Alternate eastbound, to Spur 10.
Around 6:30 a.m., a train traveling through the area along I-69 had to be stopped to avoid the spill.