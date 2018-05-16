FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Interstate 69 is closed in the Beasley area due to an overturned tanker leaking propane Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 5 a.m. near Isleib and affects traffic in both directions.

FBCSO working overturned tanker at US 59 South and Isleib at Beasley. Both Northbound and Southbound lanes and frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice. Traffic at this time is not being diverted. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 16, 2018

No word on any injuries at this time. The truck was carry propane which can be seen spewing from the tanker.

Deputies said frontage roads will be at a standstill until further notice.

KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas said southbound traffic is being diverted at Spur 10 northbound to Highway 90 Alternate, westbound to FM 1875, and then to southbound on Loop 540. Northbound traffic is being diverted off at FM 2919 northbound to Highway 60, northbound to Highway 90 Alternate eastbound, to Spur 10.

***UPDATE*** SB traffic diverted at Spur 10 NB to Hwy 90A, WB to FM 1875, SB to Loop 540. NB traffic diverted off at FM 2919 NB to Hwy 60, NB to Hwy 90A EB to Spur 10 Southbounders take Hwy 36 SB to FM 360 NB to I-69. #KHOUtraffic pic.twitter.com/S9xJKcIDX2 — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) May 16, 2018

Around 6:30 a.m., a train traveling through the area along I-69 had to be stopped to avoid the spill.

