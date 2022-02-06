TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned cement mixer, lost load slowing traffic on north Beltway 8

If you are headed to Bush Intercontinental Airport, you will want to take an alternate route.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — An overturned cement mixer is slowing traffic on North Beltway 8 heading east Thursday morning. The crash has left cement scattered across the freeway.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 5:15 a.m. near Aldine Westfield.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK.

HazMat crews are on the scene to clean up the cement.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna says to take Aldine Bender or Green Roads which run parallel to the Beltway.

The crash is likely to impact the area for hours. if you are heading to Bush Intercontinental Airport or work in the area, the Hardy Toll Road will not save you time.

If you are in the downtown area and heading north, you should take the Eastex Freeway instead. If you are coming from The Woodlands, take the Hardy Toll Road and exit on Greens Road when heading south.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram