HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler carrying a load of beer is expected cause traffic hangover Tuesday morning on the Eastex Freeway exit connecting to the 610 North Loop.
The 18-wheeler remains on its side and the northbound exit ramp from the Eastex to the North Loop heading west will be closed during the morning rush hour.
The driver of the truck is OK, but he was shaken up by the accident.
According KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas, the best alternate route is to stay on I-69 north, exit Crosstimbers and then make a U-turn.
RAW VIDEO: 18-wheeler carrying beer overturns on Eastex exit ramp
