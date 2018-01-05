HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler carrying a load of beer is expected cause traffic hangover Tuesday morning on the Eastex Freeway exit connecting to the 610 North Loop.

The 18-wheeler remains on its side and the northbound exit ramp from the Eastex to the North Loop heading west will be closed during the morning rush hour.

Take a look 👀 at this! Overturned semi carrying beer 🍺- closing 610 WB ramp near Eastex Fwy NB. Police say the driver was rounding the curve too fast, and the truck flipped. 2 cranes already here to pick it up. I don’t see beer 🍻 but I can smell it! Live report @6:30a #khou11 pic.twitter.com/pQmkXDA3k3 — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) May 1, 2018

The driver of the truck is OK, but he was shaken up by the accident.

According KHOU 11 Traffic Reporter Darby Douglas, the best alternate route is to stay on I-69 north, exit Crosstimbers and then make a U-turn.

***UPDATE*** OVERTURNED 18-WHEELER: EXIT RAMP BLOCKED, I-69 Eastex Fwy NB exit to 610 North Loop WB. Best alternate route is to stay on I-69 NB and exit Crosstimbers and u-turn. Eastbound traffic on 610 is a mess... #KHOUtraffic pic.twitter.com/2yv0xJTGG2 — Darby Douglas (@DarbyKHOU) May 1, 2018

RAW VIDEO: 18-wheeler carrying beer overturns on Eastex exit ramp

